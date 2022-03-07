Higuain Tips Mbappe For Real Madrid Greatness & Says He & Haaland Will Succeed Ronaldo & Messi

Former Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Higuain has said that Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has all the tools to shine at the Bernabeu.

Mbappe will line-up for PSG at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night but it was not that game which Higuain was referring to.

France forward Mbappe has just under four months left to run on his current PSG contract and a summer move to Real on a free transfer has been widely mooted.

Should the 23-year-old swap Paris for Madrid at the end of the season, Higuain believes he will be a big hit.

Higuain told Stats Perform that Mbappe "has all the characteristics" of a Real Madrid player.

The Inter Miami frontman then went on to predict that Mbappe and Norway star Erling Haaland will dominate world soccer in the coming years, like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have since 2008.

Messi and Ronaldo have shared a professional rivalry for over a decade, one which has had their armies of fans constantly arguing about which one is the world's greatest.

The duo have won 12 of the last 13 Ballon d'Or awards between them, with Messi claiming seven and Ronaldo five.

But Messi will celebrate his 35th birthday in June, while Ronaldo turned 37 in February.

"I think that Leo and Cristiano at some point are going to finish playing because life is like that," Higuain added. "I think that Mbappe and Haaland are going to be the successors of that rivalry.

"Mbappe clearly has all the qualities and characteristics to take Real Madrid to the top."

Real are already top of La Liga without Mbappe, but their place in the Champions League looks precarious because of him.

Mbappe scored the winner as PSG beat Real 1-0 in last month's last 16 first leg in Paris.

Haaland could also be on the move this summer.

The 21-year-old has a €75m release clause in his contract at Borussia Dortmund, which several of Europe's biggest clubs are keen to activate.