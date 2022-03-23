Skip to main content

Awful Harry Kane Free-Kick Record Proves Tottenham And England Striker Is Not Perfect

Harry Kane may not have won a major trophy yet but he is certain to own a huge collection of records by the time he calls time on his career.

It is just a matter of time before he breaks Wayne Rooney's record of 53 goals for England, while Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League tally of 260 is also well within his sights.

Kane recently became the EPL's record-breaker in terms of away goals, with 95.

He is currently tied with Robin van Persie for the record of most goals, 39, scored in the competition using the weaker foot - in Kane's case his left foot.

And earlier this year Kane and Son Heung-min broke the record previously held by Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba for most goal combinations in EPL history.

But there is one record that proves that Kane is not perfect. That is his free-kick record.

Kane scored from his first ever direct free-kick attempt in the Premier League.

But it was beginner's luck because, since that heavily-deflected goal at Aston Villa in 2014, Kane has failed to score with each of his last 53 direct free-kick attempts.

Harry Kane pictured taking his first ever direct free-kick in the Premier League

Harry Kane pictured taking his first ever direct free-kick in the Premier League - he scored via a big deflection but has failed to find the net with 53 consecutive efforts since then

His overall EPL record from direct free-kicks is therefore one goal from 54 shots. That is the joint-worst record in the competition over the last 18 years.

It doesn't quite make sense why Kane is so bad at free-kicks.

Kane has scored more than 20 Premier League goals from outside the penalty box, but his free-kick conversion rate is just 1.85%.

