Liverpool's Plans For Trophy Parade Underway Ahead Of Potential Quadruple

Plans are reportedly underway to ensure that Liverpool will be able to celebrate in style should they achieve an unprecedented quadruple this season.

Liverpool won the EFL Cup in February and have booked their place in two more finals later this month.

Jurgen Klopp's team will take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 14, two weeks before their third Champions League final in five years.

The Reds are also still in contention to win the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool City Council have been asked to sign off a proposal for a "potential large scale short notice event in 2022".

Liverpool players pictured celebrating their 2019 Champions League triumph with an open-top bus parade IMAGO/Action Plus/David Blunsden

It is likely that a trophy parade may still take place even if Liverpool fall short in their quest for quadruple glory.

Liverpool celebrated their 2019 Champions League final victory over Tottenham with an open-top bus parade through the city.

They would have held a similar event after winning the Premier League in 2020 but were unable to do so due to COVID restrictions.