Pep Guardiola Begins EPL Title Race Mind Games With Everyone "Supports Liverpool" Comment

Mind games used to be part and parcel of a Premier League title race.

Alex Ferguson was the master in the EPL's early years, famously getting inside the head of Kevin Keegan before edging some epic battles with Arsene Wenger.

Then came Jose Mourinho, who also went head-to-head with Wenger.

But recent title races have been comparatively friendly battles.

So it was somewhat refreshing to see Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola attempt to bring title race mind games back into fashion on Sunday.

Speaking after City had thrashed Newcastle United 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola tried to paint his side as the underdogs by claiming that "everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone."

He then took a sly dig at Liverpool's lack of titles during the Premier League era.

Liverpool have been champions of England 19 times - 12 more than City.

But only one of Liverpool's title wins have come since the Premier League was formed in 1992, while City have won five of the last 10 editions.

"Of course, Liverpool has an incredible history in Europe," Pep added in reference to Liverpool's six European Cup wins. "Not in the Premier League - they've won one in 30 years.

"[But] the situation is what it is. We have to [take] nine points, maybe six right now.

"It depends what is going to happen over the next two games. Wednesday [against Wolves] is a real, real, real final for us. Our destiny is in our hands, and this is important."

Seven points from City's final three games would make it impossible for Liverpool to catch them.

After Wednesday's trip to Wolves, City visit West Ham on Sunday before ending the season at home to Aston Villa a week later.

Liverpool go to Aston Villa on Tuesday and then face a trip to Southampton seven days later, with an FA Cup final against Chelsea in between.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds end their EPL campaign at Anfield against Wolves on May 22, before turning their attention to the Champions League final on May 28.

Raheem Sterling scored twice in City's 5-0 win over Newcastle. Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden also found the net.