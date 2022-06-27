Man United's Erik Ten Hag Era Begins In Earnest As Players Report For Preseason Training

Skip to main content

Manchester United's Erik Ten Hag Era Begins In Earnest As Players Report For Preseason Training

Erik ten Hag has been working hard behind the scenes for weeks but his role as Manchester United manager began in earnest on Monday.

That is because preseason training started on Monday for the United players who had not featured in international games in June.

Among the players to return to the club's Carrington training center were Luke Shaw, David de Gea, Jadon Sancho, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof.

Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams and Anthony Martial also reported for training after returning from loan spells away from United last season.

United's international stars will join up with their teammates early next month.

Ten Hag's first official game as United boss will be against Brighton at Old Trafford on the opening Saturday of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

But his first public appearance with his players will coming in a preseason friendly against Liverpool in Thailand on July 12.

United also face Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in friendlies this summer.

David de Gea pictured on the first day of preseason training at Manchester United's Carrington base in June 2022
