Manchester United Guaranteed UEFA Europa Place Next Season After City's Win Over Wolves

Manchester United will definitely play in Europe in Erik ten Hag's first season as manager.

United cannot qualify for the UEFA Champions League, but they are now guaranteed to be in either the UEFA Europa League or UEFA Europa Conference League.

Wolves had been hoping to overtake United, but their 5-1 defeat at the hands of Man City on Wednesday means they can no longer do so.

United will either finish sixth and take a place in the Europa League, or seventh, which would see them enter the Conference League for the first time ever.

The Red Devils are not in action until May 22 when they will end their worst season in Premier League history with a trip to Crystal Palace.

That will be Ralf Rangnick's final match as interim manager. Rangnick is being replaced by Erik ten Hag this summer.

Ten Hag will leave Ajax on a high after they were crowned as champions of Holland on Wednesday.

After winning six trophies with Ajax, Ten Hag will be hoping to end United's wait for silverware.

United have not won a major trophy since Jose Mourinho guided them to Europa League glory in 2017.

But United's Under 18 side lifted the FA Youth Cup on Wednesday in front of 67,492 fans at Old Trafford.

