Manchester United's Best Ever XI In Premier League Era Named By Roy Keane

Roy Keane was always going to have to omit a few big names when Sky Sports asked him to pick Manchester United's best ever XI from the Premier League era.

After all, United - despite their modest current standing in England's top tier - dominated the EPL for well over a decade and have won more titles than Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea combined.

One player from the current cohort did make Keane's dream team, but Cristiano Ronaldo's inclusion was largely based on his performances during his first spell at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009.

Ronaldo was chosen alongside Wayne Rooney in attack as Keane went for a 4-4-2 formation.

There was no place in midfield for Paul Scholes, while Rio Ferdinand was overlooked in central defense in favor of Jaap Stam and Gary Pallister.

Keane did not pick himself either, despite being a member of the Premier League's Hall of Fame, along with Scholes and former United striker Eric Cantona.

Although Keane's task of picking United's all-time EPL XI was just a bit of fun, he found it tough and admitted that he was "upset with the lads I've left out".

Manchester United's Best Ever Premier League XI According To Roy Keane

Peter Schmeichel

Gary Neville, Gary Pallister, Jaap Stam, Denis Irwin

David Beckham, Paul Ince, Bryan Robson, Ryan Giggs

Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo