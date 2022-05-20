Pep Guardiola Blames Language Barrier For Saying Everyone In England "Supports Liverpool"

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has attempted to clarify his previous comment about Liverpool having the support of "everyone" in England.

Guardiola made the claim almost two weeks ago after his side had beaten Newcastle 5-0 to retain control in the Premier League title race.

The City boss seemed a little grumpy as he spoke to the media after that game, which was perhaps a consequence of his side's exit from the Champions League four days earlier.

Unlike City, Liverpool had progressed in Europe to reach the Champions League final and keep alive their dreams of winning an unprecedented quadruple this season.

Guardiola said at the time: "Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone."

"Of course, Liverpool has an incredible history in Europe," Pep added, in reference to Liverpool's six European Cup wins. "Not in the Premier League - they've won one in 30 years."

But reflecting on these comments this week, Guardiola suggested that his words were taken out of context and misunderstood due to him not being 100% fluent in English.

Speaking to BBC Sport on Friday, Guardiola claimed that he simply meant that Liverpool have more fans because they have won many more trophies than City in the past.

"I'm sure my English isn't good after four, five years," Guardiola began. "I said in the time you arrive for the titles, the teams with more history have more supporters.

"It happens in Spain, Germany, Italy. We are outsiders in the last decade. Liverpool fans want to win, I'm not saying all the country are Liverpool fans but in general they are a team with more titles.

"In countries all around the world there are teams people support more than the other ones. Liverpool, United, Arsenal have a lot of history, we are new.

"It's why we feel it's a privilege and won't waste this opportunity to enjoy the 95 minutes."

If City lift the Premier League trophy on Sunday they will do so as eight-time champions of England, while Liverpool are going for their 20th top-tier league title.

Liverpool have also been crowned champions of Europe six times and will go for a seventh title against Real in Paris on May 28.

City have never been European champions.

Guardiola's team need to beat Aston Villa at home to secure their crown as EPL champions. If they draw or lose, Liverpool can leapfrog them by winning against Wolves at Anfield.