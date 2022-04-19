Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Coy On Reports Man City Have Agreed Personal Terms With Erling Haaland

Manchester City have reportedly agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The 21-year-old has a release clause in his contract, which is expected to be triggered this summer.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been linked with Haaland, but City are set to make him the Premier League's highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mail.

The British newspaper claims that Haaland will earn more than £500,000 per week at City, which equates to over £26m annually.

It was reported by L'Equipe last month that Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the top earner in the EPL on £26.4m per year.

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring for Dortmund against Wolfsburg in April 2022

City have not yet made an official announcement about their apparent agreement to sign Haaland.

Manager Pep Guardiola was asked about Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge played for City between 2000 and 2003, at a press conference on Tuesday.

Guardiola was coy on the subject and said: "No answer to your question. I haven't a concern in my head right now to think about what is going to happen in this club next season."

The City manager was then asked if he needed a striker. He replied: "We are playing with good strikers this season.

"I don't know what is going to happen in the future. It's next season so I'm not going to talk.

"For a long time, for many years, I never talk about transfer windows, especially when we are playing for incredible things still this season."

Haaland scored twice in Dortmund's 6-1 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

He has now scored 33 goals in 31 games for Dortmund and Norway this season.

