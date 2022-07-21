Skip to main content

Raphael Varane Does Not Regret Joining Manchester United And Is Relishing "New Start"

Raphael Varane has insisted that he remains happy with the decision he made last summer to leave Real Madrid for Manchester United.

Varane arrived at Old Trafford on a wave of optimism as part of a 2021 splurge that also saw United sign Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was hoped that United's trio of big-name additions could inspire them to mount a serious title challenge.

But instead Varane left a Real Madrid team that went on to win La Liga and the UEFA Champions League last season.

Nevertheless, Varane does not regret leaving Madrid for Manchester and is feeling upbeat about the 2022/23 season under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Raphael Varane pictured during Manchester United's 4-0 win over Liverpool in their opening pre-season friendly of 2022

Asked if he may have made the wrong choice by joining United last year, Varane told BBC Sport: "No, absolutely not."

He added: "In football, you have to challenge yourself and try to improve. I wanted to live another experience after 10 years in the same place.

"The Premier League is absolutely fantastic and Manchester United are a great club. There was no doubt about my decision."

United ended last season by losing four of their final six games, but they have recorded some encouraging results in their pre-season friendlies this summer.

Ten Hag's side have played three warm-up games and won all three by an aggregate score 11-2.

"It's a new season. A new start," said Varane.

"Confidence is important and we lost confidence when we lost some games. But I think we have great potential.

"The new manager is very positive. He wants this energy and to press high up the pitch, with more space behind our backs. That is maybe more offensive but it is football we really enjoy, so that is a good start."

Raphael Varane Does Not Regret Joining Manchester United And Is Relishing "New Start"

