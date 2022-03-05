Skip to main content

Trent Alexander-Arnold Reaches Personal Best Assist Tally As Liverpool Beat West Ham

Liverpool kept up the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League by beating West Ham United 1-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

The only goal of the game came on 27 minutes when Sadio Mane latched onto a low volleyed cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold to tap home from close range.

A VAR delay followed to confirm that Mane had been onside when Alexander-Arnold arrowed a defense-splitting ball in his direction.

The lines declared that Mane was onside, just, and Liverpool looked in prime position to go on and dominate the match.

But the game did not pan out that way. West Ham, who were without star midfielder Declan Rice due to illness, battled long and hard.

Liverpool did dominate possession but were dealt multiple scares on the counter-attack.

Manuel Lanzini missed a golden chance when he skied over from eight yards, before Andy Robertson and Naby Keita later managed to scramble back to stop Michail Antonio equalizing.

So Mane was the match-winner thanks to his 12th Premier League goal of the season.

But Alexander-Arnold deserved his fair share of the credit, having provided his 16th assist in all competitions to better his previous personal best for a season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold pictured in action for Liverpool against West Ham in March 2022

Trent Alexander-Arnold pictured in action for Liverpool against West Ham at Anfield

Trent Alexander-Arnold pictured in action for Liverpool against West Ham in March 2022
News

Trent Alexander-Arnold Reaches Personal Best Assist Tally As Liverpool Beat West Ham

By Robert Summerscales4 minutes ago
Burnley and Chelsea players join fans in showing solidarity with the people of Ukraine ahead of their game at Turf Moor in March 2022
Watch

Chelsea Fans Disrupt Minute's Applause For Ukraine With Roman Abramovich Chant

By Robert Summerscales49 minutes ago
Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring for Aston Villa in their win over Southampton in March 2022
News

Steven Gerrard Says Coutinho Was "Back To His Liverpool Form" Against Southampton

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Christian Eriksen pictured taking a corner for Brentford in their win at Norwich in March 2022
News

Christian Eriksen Match Stats After Brentford Star's First Premier League Start In 773 Days

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Chelsea right-back Reece James celebrates scoring against Burnley in March 2022
News

Reece James Joins Elite List Of English Players With 5+ Goals & Assists As Chelsea Beat Burnley

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch delivers a team talk on the pitch after losing at Leicester in his first game in England
Watch

Jesse Marsch Gives Leeds United Team Talk On The Pitch After Losing First Game In England

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Gabriel Martinelli pictured in action for Arsenal against Wolves in February 2022
News

Gabriel Martinelli Tips Arsenal To "Achieve Great Things" & Says He Wants To Stay Forever

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Declan Rice pictured playing for West Ham in February 2022
News

Man United & Chelsea Target Declan Rice On His "Urgent" Desire To Play In Champions League

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Roberto Carlos walks out onto the pitch to play for Bull In The Barne United
Watch

Roberto Carlos FaceTimes Sergio Ramos From UK Pub After Scoring In Park Soccer Cameo

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago