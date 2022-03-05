Trent Alexander-Arnold Reaches Personal Best Assist Tally As Liverpool Beat West Ham

Liverpool kept up the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League by beating West Ham United 1-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

The only goal of the game came on 27 minutes when Sadio Mane latched onto a low volleyed cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold to tap home from close range.

A VAR delay followed to confirm that Mane had been onside when Alexander-Arnold arrowed a defense-splitting ball in his direction.

The lines declared that Mane was onside, just, and Liverpool looked in prime position to go on and dominate the match.

But the game did not pan out that way. West Ham, who were without star midfielder Declan Rice due to illness, battled long and hard.

Liverpool did dominate possession but were dealt multiple scares on the counter-attack.

Manuel Lanzini missed a golden chance when he skied over from eight yards, before Andy Robertson and Naby Keita later managed to scramble back to stop Michail Antonio equalizing.

So Mane was the match-winner thanks to his 12th Premier League goal of the season.

But Alexander-Arnold deserved his fair share of the credit, having provided his 16th assist in all competitions to better his previous personal best for a season.