Oleksandr Zinchenko & Vitaliy Mykolenko Hug As Everton & Man City Show Support For Ukrainians

There was an emotional moment ahead of Saturday's game between Everton and Manchester City as Ukrainian duo Vitaliy Mykolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko embraced on the pitch.

Everton left-back Mykolenko and City utility man Zinchenko were both named as substitutes, but they become the center of attention before kick off.

The duo were applauded as they emerged from the tunnel at Goodison Park, where fans unveiled multiple banners in support of Ukraine, following the nation's invasion by Vladimir Putin's Russian army earlier this week.

Vitalli Mykolenko of Everton and Oleksandr Zinchenko of Man City embraced at Goodison Park IMAGO/Sportimage/Darren Staples

Oleksandr Zinchenko looked emotional as Everton and Man City fans showed support for Ukraine IMAGO/Sportimage/Darren Staples

During the warm-up, Zinchenko ran over to Mykolenko and hugged his international teammate near the halfway line, before both players acknowledged a warm ovation from the crowd.

Both sets of players also showed their support for Ukraine.

Everton's starting XI all lined up for the pre-match match presentation with blue and yellow flags draped around their shoulders

Everton fans held up banners at Goodison Park in support of Ukraine and Mykolenko IMAGO/Peter Byrne

Everton's players draped Ukraine flags around their shoulders before Saturday's game IMAGO/Peter Byrne

Meanwhile, City's players wore tee-shirts before the match featuring the Ukraine colors and the message: "NO WAR".

The Hollies 1969 song 'He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother' was played over the speaker system at Goodison Park before the match.

This appeared to evoke an emotional reaction from Zinchenko, who was seen in tears.

Manchester City players wore tee-shirts featuring the Ukraine flag and the words "NO WAR" IMAGO/Peter Byrne

SEE ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo Adds His Voice To Calls For Peace In Ukraine