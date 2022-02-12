Harry Kane Is Mr Right For Mauricio Pochettino If He Is For Man Utd

Skip to main content

Tottenham's Harry Kane Named As Mr Right For Mauricio Pochettino If He Is For Man United

Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants Harry Kane to join him at Old Trafford if he is named the new Manchester United manager this summer.

United have not yet announced who will be in charge next season.

After sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, the club made the decision to appoint Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis in order to give themselves more time to find and appoint Mr Right ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

It was claimed earlier this week that United's players think Pochettino is Mr Right, with ESPN naming him as the first-choice in the Old Trafford locker room.

But decisions like this are not made in the locker room. Odds from UK bookmakers currently suggest that Erik ten Hag of Ajax is the most likely man to get the job, though Pochettino is second favorite in the betting.

Pochettino is currently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, where he is working with the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi on a daily basis.

But The Telegraph report that Tottenham Hotspur striker Kane, 28, would be the player top of his wish-list were he to be given the reins at Old Trafford.

Kane could well be tempted by a potential Pochettino reunion at United too.

The England captain has made it publicly clear multiple times that he is desperate to win trophies. While there is very little between Spurs and United in the Premier League table this season, history and the clubs' respective spending powers suggest that silverwave will probably sooner arrive at M16 than N17.

Kane had a great relationship with Pochettino at Tottenham, where the Argentine was boss between May 2014 and November 2019.

Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino pictured embracing during Tottenham vs Fulham in 2018

Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino pictured embracing during Tottenham's game with Fulham in 2018

The three most prolific Premier League seasons of Kane's career to date all came under Pochettino, with the striker recording goal tallies of 30, 29 and 25 in 2015/16, 16/17 and 17/18 respectively.

Kane has made no secret of his continued respect for Pochettino. He revealed in an interview with the London Evening Standard last year that he was cheering on PSG in the Champions League because he wanted to see his friend succeed.

"We got so close to winning it with Mauricio," Kane said. "I would love to see him win it. We had a great relationship. He is a great person, a great friend."

Asked in the interview if players and managers can ever really be friends, Kane replied: "He was the boss, the leader, the one that set the standards in how we played and how we trained. So friendship would never get in the way of what he did on the football side of things.

"But we became friends in that the things we did and talked about went beyond football."

Kane came close to moving to Manchester last summer when City fell just short in their bid to take him from Tottenham.

We could be set for a similar saga later this year, only with the red half of the Manchester playing the chasing role.

There were question marks raised by some skeptics when City pursued Kane about how he was going to fit into Pep Guardiola's tactical plans.

But if Pochettino and Kane were to be reunited at Old Trafford, there would be very few doubters because history emphatically tells us that Pochettino + Kane = goals.

