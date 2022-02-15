Skip to main content

Jose Mourinho's Favorite Tottenham Player Linked With Roma Move That Could Suit All Parties

Former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to be reunited with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at Roma.

Arguably one of the most successful decisions Mourinho made in his 516 days as Spurs boss was to sign Hojbjerg from Southampton.

The Denmark international was Mourinho's first signing for Tottenham and went on to be one of his most consistent performers.

After joining from Southampton for a fee of £15m plus bonuses, as reported by Sky Sports, Hojbjerg played every minute of Tottenham's 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

While Mourinho's management style tends to rub some players up the wrong way, Hojbjerg appeared to thrive under the Special One.

Mourinho could use a loyal subject like Hojbjerg right now, as The Mirror suggest that Roma's locker room is not currently fully harmonious.

And according to The Mirror, Mourinho is eyeing a potential summer move for Hojbjerg after giving up hope of signing Arsenal's Granit Xhaka.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Jose Mourinho pictured in conversation during Tottenham vs Brentford in January 2021

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was the first name on Tottenham's teamsheet under Jose Mourinho

Hojbjerg could be open to a Mourinho reunion too as he is no longer a guaranteed name on Tottenham's teamsheet.

He has been rotated in and out of Antonio Conte's team in recent weeks, with the January arrival of Rodrigo Bentacur further raising question marks about his status at the club.

Conte could plausibly be tempted to cash-in on Mourinho's interest in the summer, providing Spurs were able to make a significant profit on Hojbjerg.

Hojbjerg is currently worth much more than the £15m Spurs paid for him, based on transfermarkt's latest estimate of €40.00m (£33.59m).

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Jose Mourinho pictured in conversation during Tottenham vs Brentford in January 2021
