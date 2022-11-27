Lionel Messi May Not Be The Only Former Barcelona Superstar Heading To Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to move to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 but he may not be the only former Barcelona player heading to Fort Lauderdale.

Messi, 34, is currently at the FIFA World Cup with Argentina and has been tipped to make a big decision regarding his future after the tournament.

According to The Times, Inter Miami expect Messi's decision to be that he will join David Beckham's MLS project after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires in June.

Messi would instantly become the highest paid player in MLS history.

But there could still be some money left in the salary budget to recruit some supporting cast members for Messi.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is reportedly set to join Inter Miami in 2023 IMAGO/ZUMA/Florencia Tan Jun

It is claimed by The Times that Miami have been looking into the possibility of signing players who can complement Messi's skills.

Among the candidates that have apparently been considered are Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez.

Messi and Fabregas have been close friends since they were teenagers together in the Barcelona academy.

They regularly go on family holidays together.

Suarez played alongside Messi for six seasons at Barcelona, during which time they won 13 trophies, including four La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League.