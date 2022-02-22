Man United Target Christopher Nkunku Valued Higher Than Erling Haaland

If Manchester United want to sign Christopher Nkunku this summer they will likely have to pay a higher transfer fee than whoever buys Erling Haaland.

Both Nkunku and Haaland are being lined up for potential transfers after shining in Germany's Bundesliga this season.

Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland, 21, has a remarkable record of 16 goals and five assists in 14 matches, while Nkunku is fifth in the scoring charts with 13 goals for RB Leipzig.

Nkunku, who has seven Bundesliga assists this season, is said to be strongly admired by United interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who is set to move into a consultancy role at Old Trafford once the club appoint a new boss.

But Leipzig will naturally be reluctant to sell their star man.

According to a report by Bild in Germany, Nkunku does not have a release clause in his contract and Leipzig will demand in excess of €75m ($85m).

Christopher Nkunku celebrates scoring for RB Leipzig against Borussia Dortmund in November 2021 IMAGO/camera4+

Bild suggest that Nkunku's former club PSG are keen on the 24-year-old as well as United.

Unlike Nkunku, Haaland famously does have a release clause in his Dortmund contract.

That release clause is worth precisely €75m, as reported by Fabrizio Romano and many others.

Therefore, it would appear that Nkunku is set to command a higher transfer fee than Haaland should both move at the end of the season.

However, the overall package to sign Nkunku would almost certainly be cheaper than a deal to recruit Haaland, once wages and agent fees are factored in.

It was claimed by ESPN last year that Haaland, who is represented by Mino Raiola, will command wages of at least $41m per year if he leaves Dortmund in 2022.

That equates to more than $788,000 (nearly €700,000) per week.