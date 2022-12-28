Highlights: Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest - Marcus Rashford And Casemiro Dominate

Marcus Rashford and Casemiro produced dominating performances as Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Rashford scored United's opening goal on 19 minutes and then assisted Anthony Martial for the second moments later.

Casemiro later set up United's third goal for fellow Brazilian Fred in the second half.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro was voted as the Player of the Match by United fans.

As well as claiming an assist, the 30-year-old made more tackles (5) than any other player on the pitch.

No player made more interceptions than Casemiro (3), while the United midfielder also made the joint most key passes (3).

United have now won their last six EPL games against Nottingham Forest by an aggregate score of 27-2.

Highlights: Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest