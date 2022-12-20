Skip to main content

Watch Lionel Messi Avoid Serious Injury By Dodging Overhead Cable During Open-Top Bus Parade With World Cup Trophy In Buenos Aires

Lionel Messi was one of five Argentina players who came close to a suffering a potentially serious injury during Tuesday's World Cup trophy parade in Buenos Aires.

Messi and Co had returned to Argentina's capital city in the early hours of Tuesday morning, armed with their solid gold prize for beating France in the Qatar 2022 final.

After touching down at the airport, the squad went on an open-top bus parade through the city, passing hundreds of thousands of fans along the way.

At one point during the journey, Messi was sat at the back of the top deck on a raised platform alongside Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolas Otamendi, Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria.

Those five players were involved in a scary moment as they were forced to duck to avoid colliding with some overhead wires.

Fortunately, they all ducked just in time and remained firmly seated on the vehicle.

Messi did well not to drop the trophy.

