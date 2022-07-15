Skip to main content

Watch Marcus Rashford Score 1st Goal In 174 Days As Man United Beat Melbourne Victory

Marcus Rashford had gone 174 days without scoring for Manchester United before ending his drought in Friday's 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory.

Rashford scored a 90th-minute winner as United beat West Ham 1-0 at Old Trafford on January 22 but then went 16 games without finding the net.

So he likely felt a sense of relief when his low shot rolled into the net at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Marcus Rashford pictured during Manchester United's 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory in July 2022

Marcus Rashford pictured during Manchester United's 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory

Rashford raced onto a through pass from Eric Bailly in the 78th minute before poking an effort past the outrushing keeper.

The goal appeared to give Rashford an immediate confidence boost as moments later he attempted a very cheeky nutmeg in the center of the field.

Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial also scored for United before an Edmond Lupancu own goal completed the rout late on.

Those goals all came after Christopher Ikonomidis had given Melbourne a shock early lead.

Last season was Rashford's worst in his senior career in terms of goals.

He scored just five times in 2021/22, after breaking the 20-goal barrier in the previous two campaigns.

Marcus Rashford pictured during Manchester United's 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory in July 2022
