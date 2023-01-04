Skip to main content

Watch Harry Kane Score Twice As Tottenham Batter Crystal Palace

Harry Kane scored his 197th and 198th Premier League goals as Tottenham won 4-0 at Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

His first goal of the game came three minutes into the second half when he headed home at the far post following a cross from Ivan Perisic.

Kane scored again five minutes later to make it 2-0 with a clinical two-touch finish after collecting a pass from Bryan Gil.

That goal was Kane's 264th for Tottenham in all competitions.

He now needs just three more to become the club's all-time top scorer ahead of Jimmy Greaves.

Kane is also well on course to break Alan Shearer's Premier League record of 260 goals.

Wednesday's game the 300th of Kane's Premier League career.

Shearer scored 196 goals in the first 300 games of his.

Harry Kane pictured celebrating one of his goals during Tottenham's win at Crystal Palace in January 2023

Matt Doherty got Tottenham's third goal of Wednesday's game by scoring his first of the season.

Son Heung-min netted goal no.4 after good build-up play from Kane.

Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham

Full match highlights to appear here shortly.

Watch

