Watch Wayne Rooney's Son Kai Score For Manchester United U12s Against Man City

Wayne Rooney's son Kai scored against Manchester City for Manchester United in an Under 12s game at the weekend.

Twelve-year-old Kai, who is the eldest of former England captain Rooney's four sons, signed his first contract with United in December 2020.

He is currently in the same United youth team as Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Jr.

But it was the relative of another current first-team player who assisted Kai's goal against City.

Tunde Shoretire, who is the younger brother of 18-year-old Shola Shoretire, passed the ball to Kai, who controlled the ball and chipped it over the keeper in just two touches.

Both of those touches came with Kai's left foot.

Unlike his dad, Kai is left-footed. We know this after footage went viral in 2019 showing him scoring from a long-range free-kick using his left foot.

One of Rooney's Snr's most famous United goals came against Man City in February 2011 when he scored an overhead kick in a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Kai has yet to score at Old Trafford but he had the chance to hit the net there when he was just a toddler.

After United's final home game of the season in 2011, an 18-month-old Kai was brought onto the field by Rooney. who tried and almost succeeded in assisting his son at the Stretford End.