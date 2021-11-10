The Backstory Of What Happened Between Zack Scott And The Mets

When Mets team president Sandy Alderson spoke to reporters at GM meetings in Carlsbad, California on Tuesday, he had nothing but good things to say about now former acting GM Zack Scott.

In fact, Alderson felt Scott did a good enough job, so much so that they actually considered retaining him earlier in the offseason.

However, owner Steve Cohen and Alderson decided to cut ties due to Scott's trial for a DWI charge being scheduled for Dec. 8, which was too far along on the baseball calendar to wait for a resolution, according to Alderson.

"We had to sit down and really analyze his situation and our situation and just concluded it was best to make the change," Alderson said at the GM meetings on Nov. 9. "The general uncertainty around the situation he faced and not knowing how that uncertainty would be resolved in December. I think we felt that it was just best for us, and potentially for him as well, that we made that decision. I’ve talked to him, wished him well."

In the meantime, the Mets will continue to look for his replacement. Alderson confirmed on Tuesday that the team is likely to hire a GM, as opposed to a president of baseball operations at this point.

And it sounds like Scott would have certainly had his acting tag removed following the season if he didn't run into legal trouble on Aug. 31.

"By the way, in my view, Zack did an excellent job for us," Alderson added. "Thought he was constantly working the wire and trying to make the club better. Obviously it was his first year acting as the general manager so there were going to be mistakes. I make mistakes every year. And so there were a few of those, but generally speaking he did an excellent job for us."

According to a report from The Athletic, Scott and the Mets were beginning to reconcile in the final weekend of October, despite Scott's legal issues.

Scott was brought back into the conversation with Cohen and Alderson and even lent some of his thoughts on the upcoming decisions the team had to make in the early part of the offseason.

The Mets have failed to hire his replacement thus far, and have either been denied permission to speak with several candidates or turned down altogether. This helped Scott reemerge as a potential candidate to become the Mets' permanent GM.

As The Athletic went onto reveal, Alderson was in favor of bringing back Scott, while Cohen was hesitant due to the public relations fallout that would occur if they retained and promoted him after his DWI arrest and charge.

Although Scott's defense lawyer and Cohen's attorneys from his hedge fund, Point72 connected to schedule a meeting for Nov. 1, both sides became "contentious" as The Athletic reported.

Scott's camp was not pleased with the Mets' treatment of him, placing him on administrative leave, which was a move the majority of organizations haven't made under similar circumstances.

Scott's team felt the organization lumped him into the same category as ex-GM Jared Porter and former manager Mickey Callaway, who both had sexual harassment allegations raised against them.

On the other hand, Cohen's side was unhappy with Scott not immediately informing the club about his arrest, and instead waiting until the day after to do so.

For the bulk of Scott's two months on administrative leave, he had little contact with the Mets. And while Alderson initially said they would await the legal resolution before making a decision, Scott's court case in October resulted in an in-person trial date set for Dec. 8.

In the end, the Mets decided they couldn't wait it out any longer and ultimately chose to part ways with Scott on Nov. 1.

“I assume and I advise everyone else I’m in contact with to assume that anything you do, anything you say is going to become public,” Alderson said at GM meetings on Tuesday. “And if you have that discipline, then you’re fine. But that’s something I try to advise everyone that I know and try to live with myself. I don’t drink. Why? Because I don’t want to get stopped. I have no idea how my body would react to a couple of beers. I don’t want to know.

“What we’re looking for, what we hope to get is someone that has the discipline to understand what they stand for in terms of the organization and themselves personally.”