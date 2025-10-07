Arizona Fall League Update: Strong Day at Plate for Two Reds Prospects
It was a good day for Reds prospects playing in the Arizona Fall League on Monday night.
Leo Balcazar played second base and went 1-3 with a stolen base. Cam Collier played first base and went 1-4 with two RBIs.
Luke Hayden gave up one run on two hits in his inning in relief. He walked a batter and did not strike out a batter.
Trevor Kuncl gave up one run on no hits and two walks in the ninth inning on Monday night. He struck out two and picked up his first save of the Arizona Fall League season.
The Javelinas won 4-3 to move to 1-0 on the season.
The Reds have six players with the Javelinas in the AFL this season, including top prospects Rhett Lowder, Collier, and Alfredo Duno.
The Reds went 83-79 this season and made the postseason for the first time since 2020 and for the first time in a full season since 2013. They fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in two games in the National League Wild Card series.
You can see the full box score here.
