Two Reds Prospects Earn National Praise as the Best of 2025
With the Minor League season over, MLB.com writers Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra, and Jonathan Mayo went through each organization and picked each system's hitting and pitching prospects of the year.
For the Reds, their hitting prospect of the year came as no surprise: infielder Sal Stewart.
"Stewart was our choice in 2024, too, because all the guy does is hit," MLB.com wrote. "He landed in the big leagues and on a postseason roster, but not before he hit .309/.383/.524 across Double- and Triple-A. He hit 20 homers and swiped 17 bags, finishing with a 152 wRC+, helping him reach Cincy at age 21."
Their choice for pitching prospect of the year came as a bit of a surprise, but it is well deserved. Pitcher Jose Franco.
"Franco began his year in Double-A and finished it up a level. Combined, he compiled 110 innings and finished with a 3.11 ERA, .209 BAA and 9.65 K/9, leading all Reds Minor Leaguers in all three of those categories, among others."
Stewart has a good chance to make the big leagues out of spring training next season and it wouldn't be surprising to see Franco with Cincinnati at some point in the 2026 season.
You can see their picks for each team here.
