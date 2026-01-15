Cincinnati Reds CEO Phil Castellini was at The Cintas Center for Wednesday night's Xavier vs. Butler basketball game to announce the organization's new partnership with Xavier.

Castellii was boo'ed when he got the microphone to say a few words.

Reds fans are not happy with the ownership group, largely because they have not spent enough money in free agency. The Reds made the postseason in 2025 for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 2013.

The Reds showed interest in signing Kyle Schwarber this offseason, but ESPN.com's Jeff Passan reported the Reds were not willing to meet his financial demands.

In 2025, the Reds spent $115,466,833 on payroll, which ranked 22nd in the league. The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates both spent less on payroll than the Reds last seaon.

The Reds will be looking to go back to the postseason for the second consecutive season for the first time since they did so in 2012 and 2013.

You can see Mike Petraglia's full video below:

Reds President and CEO Phil Castellini not greeted warmly by many fans inside Cintas as Xavier recognizes new 10-year partnership with Reds pic.twitter.com/MMn1zH1iLc — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 14, 2026

