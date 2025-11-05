Cincinnati Reds Named Possible Suitor for Top Free Agent Target
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand ranked the top 30 free agents and picked possible suitors for both teams.
He linked the Reds to Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Kyle Schwarber.
"Players entering their age-33 season don’t tend to find themselves this high on the list, but Schwarber is an exception," Feinsand wrote. "His plus power helped him lead the National League with 56 home runs and 132 RBIs while playing in all 162 games, setting a career-high in bWAR (4.7) and fWAR (4.9). Schwarber can play left field on occasion, but he’s essentially a full-time DH who will make any lineup better immediately upon arrival."
While it would be a fantastic addition to Cincinnati's lineup, Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall all but shut down the idea yesterday with his comments about the 2026 payroll.
The Reds know they need to improve their offense, but it's much more likely to happen via a trade than for them to go out and sign a big free agent bat.
You can find MLB.com's full list here.
