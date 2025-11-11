MLB Analyst Believes This One Move Could Transform Reds' Offense

The Cincinnati Reds' biggest priority this offseason should be acquiring players who can boost their lineup.

ESPN.com's MLB analyst Jeff Passan picked a perfect free agency move for all 30 teams this offseason.

His perfect fit for the Reds? Cincinnati's own Kyle Schwarber.

"Even if Cincinnati has indicated it doesn't plan to increase payroll much over $116 million this year, there is room for a big swing," Passan wrote. "And the fact that the Reds have a glaring need for offense and that the best available free agent hitter grew up on the outskirts of the city is screaming for the Reds to throw caution to the wind and supercharge a team with plenty of potential to contend. Will they? Probably not. It's the Reds. But it's too obvious not to try to speak it into existence. Sign free agent DH."

The Cincinnati native played in all 162 games for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025, slashing .240/.365/.563 with 81 extra-base hits, including a career-high 56 home runs.

While it would be a fantastic addition to Cincinnati's lineup, Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall all but shut down the idea last week with his comments about the 2026 payroll.

The Reds know they need to improve their offense, but it's much more likely to happen via a trade than for them to go out and sign a big free agent bat.

You can see Passan's full article here.

