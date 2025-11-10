MLB Analyst Suggests Reds Will Listen on Hunter Greene Despite Public Denials
It feels like there is a new rumor revolving around Hunter Greene every single day. On Monday, that continued.
Despite Terry Francona downplaying the Greene trade rumors last week, USA Today's Bob Nightengale suggested on Monday that the Reds will listen to offers on their ace.
"Despite their recent public denials, they still plan to listen to offers for Greene," Nightengale wrote. "Yet, unless they’re completely overwhelmed and receive a return that will help them not only now but in the future, they’ll keep him. He’s owed only $39 million over the next three years with a $21 million club option in 2029. The Reds aren’t going to find a better pitcher at a bigger discount rate."
It sounds like the Reds will listen, but they'd have to be absolutely overwhelmed by the return to depart with Green.
Greene is on a team-friendly deal that keeps him under control through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029.
“I want to be at the forefront of bringing winning back to Cincinnati, bringing it back to the city," Greene told The Enquirer after signing his extension back in 2023. “Being able to come up through the system, seeing the development we have, some of the best pitching coaches, hitting and fielding coaches, everybody coming together. All of that throughout the system is just exciting. There are a lot of great players that are already here and have gone through the system coming up. To be at the forefront of that is special.”
The 26-year-old went 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 19 starts for Cincinnati last season.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast