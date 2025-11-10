Inside The Reds

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds Will Listen on Hunter Greene Despite Public Denials

The rumors keep swirling.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) reacts on the mound after giving up his third home run of the game in the third inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 1 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. The Dodgers won game 1 of the series, 10-5.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) reacts on the mound after giving up his third home run of the game in the third inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 1 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. The Dodgers won game 1 of the series, 10-5. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It feels like there is a new rumor revolving around Hunter Greene every single day. On Monday, that continued.

Despite Terry Francona downplaying the Greene trade rumors last week, USA Today's Bob Nightengale suggested on Monday that the Reds will listen to offers on their ace.

"Despite their recent public denials, they still plan to listen to offers for Greene," Nightengale wrote. "Yet, unless they’re completely overwhelmed and receive a return that will help them not only now but in the future, they’ll keep him. He’s owed only $39 million over the next three years with a $21 million club option in 2029. The Reds aren’t going to find a better pitcher at a bigger discount rate."

It sounds like the Reds will listen, but they'd have to be absolutely overwhelmed by the return to depart with Green.

Greene is on a team-friendly deal that keeps him under control through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029.

“I want to be at the forefront of bringing winning back to Cincinnati, bringing it back to the city," Greene told The Enquirer after signing his extension back in 2023. “Being able to come up through the system, seeing the development we have, some of the best pitching coaches, hitting and fielding coaches, everybody coming together. All of that throughout the system is just exciting. There are a lot of great players that are already here and have gone through the system coming up. To be at the forefront of that is special.”

The 26-year-old went 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 19 starts for Cincinnati last season.

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News