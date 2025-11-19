Sean Casey Expects Reds to Make Strong Push to Sign Top Free Agent

Free agency has officially started and the Reds have yet to make any moves. Cincinnati Reds legend Sean Casey was on MLB Network on Tuesday and thinks the Reds will make a run at slugger Kyle Schwarber.

"I'd be shocked if Cincinnati doesn't make a run at him," Casey said. "He's from right outside of Cincinnati. His family is from there. I think he has a house there. The Reds need a power bat like Schwarber. That place would come down to see a guy like this."

The Cincinnati native slashed .240/.365/.563 with 81 extra-base hits, including a league-leading 56 home runs.

Signing Schwarber, who led the National League in home runs last year, would instantly give them the middle-of-the-order bat they've been looking for and give some added protection to guys like Elly De La Cruz.

Casey went on to say he thinks Schwarber will end up back with the Phillies.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Pittsburgh Pirates are one of the teams interested in signing Schwarber, which came as a surprise to many.

You can see Casey's full comments below:

"I'd be shocked if Cincinnati doesn't make a run at him."



- @TheMayorsOffice on Kyle Schwarber pic.twitter.com/QrJUHCfN4F — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 18, 2025

It's an important offseason for Cincinnati if they want to build on their first postseason appearance since 2020.

