Terry Francona Regrets Teasing Sean Casey After Having the Similar Leg Surgery
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona is recovering from leg surgery that he had after the season ended.
Francona joined the Reds Hot Stove with Jim Day and Tommy Thrall on Wednesday night from his car, driving back to Tucson.
"It's okay," Francona said of his leg. "I am actually in the car right now, driving from Phoenix to Tucson and I will be really happy to get out of this seat because sitting for a while still hurts. This was a little harder surgery than I thought."
It sounds like Francona had some kind of hamstring injury.
"Remember when Sean Casey did it this last summer? I gave him more grief. If I had known, I would have lightened up a little bit...Dr. Kremcheck put about five anchors in there. He cleaned me up and said I am going to be pretty good."
The 66-year-old was in good spirits on the show. Last week, Francona was nominated for the National League Manager of the Year Award.
The Reds went 83-79 in Francona's first year as manager and made the postseason for the first time since 2020.
You can listen to the full episode of the Reds Hot Stove here.
