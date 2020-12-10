Someone Inside the 49ers Really Likes Nick Mullens

With the salary cap expected to decrease this offseason, it is very likely that the 49ers will choose to move out from under the 26-million-dollar cap hit that Jimmy Garoppolo will carry for next season.

“He processes information so well, so fast, knows where to go with the football. He’s not the most talented, the biggest, doesn’t have the strongest arm, but mentally he may be the best quarterback on this San Francisco team.”

That is how Brian Griese from ESPN described Nick Mullens following the first completion of the game on Monday night from the 49ers signal caller.

Griese’s comments may have resulted in some raised eyebrows or head shaking among the 49ers faithful, but this wasn’t the first time a national reporter has made a comment like this regarding Mullens.

You may remember the comments that Mike Silver made regarding Mullens on NFL Network prior to the start of the 2019 season. Here’s what Silver had to say, “Nick Mullens is Kyle Shanahan’s type of quarterback. He is almost a savant when it comes to understanding the offense. He really executes it in a way that Kyle Shanahan likes.”

There are a few reasons why 49ers fans and those who follow the NFL should take note. These comments from journalists and commentators at the national level make it pretty clear that there is someone deep inside the 49ers organization that really likes Nick Mullens. With the salary cap expected to decrease this offseason, it is very likely that the 49ers will choose to move out from under the 26-million-dollar cap hit that Jimmy Garoppolo will carry for next season.

While the focus of many in the San Francisco fan base have been the quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, the issues with the 49ers run deeper than quarterback. A strong argument could be made that the 49ers should focus on improving their secondary or offensive line in the first round, possibly two.

I would not be surprised one bit to see them roll into 2021 with Nick Mullens as the starting quarterback, while signing a veteran like Mitchell Trubisky or Jacoby Brissett on a short-term deal to compete for the spot and drafting a quarterback in the middle rounds to develop for the future such as Kyle Trask or Mac Jones.