Halftime Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Start Fast, Lead Miami Dolphins 14-12

CINCINNATI — The Bengals started fast on Thursday night and have a 14-12 lead over the Dolphins.

Here are some halftime observations:

Fast Start

The Bengals scored on their opening possession for a second-straight game.

Joe Burrow led Cincinnati on a 9-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Joe Mixon touchdown run.

Burrow completed 4-of-5 attempts on the drive for 43 yards. Mixon had three carries for 11 yards and the touchdown.

Watch Highlights From the First Half Here

Questionable Decision

Zac Taylor decided to run a toss to Mixon on 4th-and-inches. The Dolphins stopped him short of the first down marker.

Cincinnati was in field goal range. They could've also ran a quarterback sneak. Instead, they didn't get points on that drive.

The Bengals Will Win If...

Cincinnati's offense needs to continue to score. The Dolphins won't have Tua Tagovailoa (head, neck) in the second half, but Teddy Bridgewater is capable of getting the ball to Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the rest of Miami's weapons.

Burrow connected with Tee Higgins on a 59-yard touchdown late in the first half. They need more explosive plays if they're going to improve to 2-2 on the season.

Cincinnati also needs to find a way to get pressure on Bridgewater. Outside of Vonn Bell's interception, they haven't stopped the Dolphins. Miami didn't punt in the first half.

