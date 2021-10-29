Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    Watch: A.J. Green Doesn't Look Back on Kyler Murray's Game-Ending Interception

    The Cardinals are no longer undefeated.
    Former Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has played well for the Cardinals this season, but he had a late-game gaffe on Thursday night that cost Arizona. 

    Green didn't look back for the ball and Rasul Douglas intercepted Kyler Murray's pass to end the game. If Green turns, he might've caught the game-winning touchdown. Instead, the Cardinals fall to 7-1 on the season. Watch the play below.

    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
