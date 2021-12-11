Bengals Elevate Two Linebackers for Sunday's Game Against 49ers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals elevated linebackers Keandre Jones and Austin Calitro from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
With Logan Wilson (shoulder) expected to miss multiple weeks and Markus Bailey (neck) officially ruled out, Cincinnati needed to bolster the middle of their defense.
Look for Joe Bachie to get the start alongside Germaine Pratt. Jones and Calitro will have a role on special teams right away and could see snaps on defense.
Both players will revert back to the Bengals' practice squad on Monday.
