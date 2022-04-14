Skip to main content

Bengals Legend A.J. Green Returning to Cardinals

CINCINNATI — A.J. Green agreed to a one-year deal with the Cardinals. 

The seven-time Pro Bowler had 54 receptions for 848 yards and three touchdowns for Arizona last season. 

Green spent the first 10 years of his career in Cincinnati. He's second in Bengals history in multiple receiving categories including receptions (649), yards (9,430) and touchdowns (65).

Now he'll return to a Cardinals team that finished 11-6 in the regular season, but ultimately lost to the Rams 34-11 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

