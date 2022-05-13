Skip to main content

Bengals Sign Cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray Following Workout at Rookie Minicamp

Cincinnati added another piece on defense.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray following Friday's rookie minicamp practice. 

He worked out with the team, participated in punt return drills and impressed the coaching staff enough to earn a contract.  t

Daramy-Swaray (5-9, 172) most recently played last season for the Potsdam Royals of the German Football League. He appeared in all 12 games last season, recording 39 tackles (34 solo), two interceptions and nine passes defensed.

He played at Colgate University through the 2019 season. He will still be considered a rookie since this is his first NFL contract.

Watch highlights from Friday's practice session here.

