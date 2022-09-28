Skip to main content

Bengals Tight End Drew Sample Undergoes Surgery on Right Knee

The veteran could miss the rest of the season.

CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Drew Sample underwent knee surgery this week. The veteran got hurt in Cincinnati's loss to Dallas in Week 2. 

Sample will miss most, if not all of the 2022 season. 

"I'm not gonna rule anything out," head coach Zac Taylor said when asked if Sample could return this season. "He'll be out several months." 

Sample, 26, is in the final year of his rookie contract. He posted a picture on Instagram following the surgery. Hopefully he makes a speedy and full recovery. 

