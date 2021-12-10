Bengals Get Good News on the Injury Front Ahead of Sunday's Game Against 49ers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are dealing with their fair share of injuries, but most of their guys are on track to play this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
Joe Burrow won't be limited, despite suffering a dislocated right pinkie in Week 13.
"I think he got in about as much work, especially today and most of yesterday [Thursday] that he'd normally get," head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday. "It's important for him to see if there were any limitations. I feel really good about where we're at."
Running back Joe Mixon was out Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness. The 25-year-old tested negative for COVID-19 and the flu.
"We don't want guys that are going through an illness to be out there pushing through it," Taylor said.
Mixon was back at practice on Friday and is expected to suit up against the 49ers.
Cornerback Trae Waynes could be activated ahead of Sunday's game. He practiced all week and could be back on the field. He's been on injured reserve since Oct. 12. The Bengals need to activate Waynes by Saturday if he's going to play against San Francisco.
"He took a ton of reps and looks good out there," Taylor said.
Chidobe Awuzie practiced for the first time this week on Friday, although he did go through an extensive workout on the rehab field during Thursday's session.
Both Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins are expected to be back after missing Week 13 with ankle injuries.
Outside of Logan Wilson, who is expected to miss multiple weeks with a shoulder injury, the Bengals are in a good spot from a health standpoint going into Sunday's game. The team isn't expecting to place Wilson on injured reserve this week.
We'll post the official game status report when it's released on Friday afternoon.
