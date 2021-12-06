Skip to main content
    December 6, 2021
    Injury Updates: The Latest on Logan Wilson and Markus Bailey

    Cincinnati suffered multiple injuries in Sunday's loss.
    CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson was carted off the field during Sunday's loss to the Chargers. He suffered a shoulder dislocation and will miss some time according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

    Linebacker Markus Bailey didn't finish the game due to a shoulder issue, but it's just a stinger and he's expected to be OK according to Rapoport. 

    Look for the Bengals to add another linebacker in the coming days with Wilson expected to miss time. Cincinnati is 7-5 and in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

