Skip to main content

Bengals Releasing Preseason Standout Kwamie Lassiter II

The Bengals have to trim their roster to 53 players ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are releasing undrafted wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The rookie played well in training camp practices and in the preseason, finishing with 13 receptions for 138 yards in three games. 

The Bengals are hoping he clears waivers and signs with Cincinnati's practice squad. 

Monitor all of the Bengals' roster moves ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline here.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Bengals Final 53-Man Roster Projection

Zac Taylor Offers Up BIG Praise for Cordell Volson Following Preseason Finale

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Preseason Win Over Rams

Ja'Marr Chase Praises Joe Burrow After Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

Takeaways From Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

Jessie Bates Will "Absolutely" Be Ready For Season Opener Against Steelers

Joe Burrow Discusses Jessie Bates' Return to Bengals' Defense

La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson

La'el Collins Participates in Team Drills

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Participates in 11-on-11s, OL Battle Continues

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Pushing Jackson Carman For Left Guard Job

Jackson Carman Dealing With Elbow Issue

Bengals Bites: Burrow's Back as Left Guard Battle Heats Up

Joe Burrow Returns to Practice Following Appendectomy

A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati

Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals

Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener

Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman (4) warms up during Cincinnati Bengals preseason training camp at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 433
News

Bengals Cutdown Day Tracker: Monitor All of Their Moves in One Place

By James Rapien
Kevin Huber
News

Making the Cut: The Bengals' Punter Battle is Reportedly Over

By James Rapien
Bengals defensive end B.J. Hill (92) celebrates after intercepting a pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter. Syndication The Enquirer
Gameday

On This Date One Year Ago: Bengals Trade Billy Price For B.J. Hill

By Nicole Zembrodt
Aug 27, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on before a preseason game between the Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
News

Five Bengals Players Make Most Recent Top 100 List Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

By James Rapien
Aug 13, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (16) catches a pass defended by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Rashard Robinson (28) in the third quarter during preseason at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Miami Dolphins Release Former Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver

By James Rapien
Aug 4, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) talks with teammates before stretch during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Bengals Linebacker Logan Wilson Releases Hype Video Ahead of 2022 Season

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during a training camp practice at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
News

Joe Burrow Let's Everyone Know He's Ready For Start of Regular Season With Two Words

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II (18) runs downfield with the ball after making a catch during Cincinnati Bengals preseason training camp at the Paul Brown Stadium training facility in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 183
AllBengals Insiders+

Cincinnati Bengals Roster Projection Ahead of Cutdown Day: Who Makes the Final 53?

By James Rapien