Could Falcons Trade Julio Jones and Take Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase at No. 4?

CINCINNATI — The Atlanta Falcons have a big decision to make with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Do they take a quarterback of the future or is Florida tight end Kyle Pitts too good to pass up?

While those appear to be the two most likely options, a third is staying at No. 4 and taking LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

On paper, the Falcons don't need another wide-out, but they're at least open to trading Julio Jones according to Albert Breer.

"It wouldn’t shock me if Julio Jones gets traded at some point this offseason. I’m told the Falcons are listening to offers on the five-time All-Pro as part of a larger effort to clean up the salary cap—as it stands right now, the Falcons wouldn’t even be able to sign their draft class," Breer wrote. "Basically, the new brass told other teams they’d listen to offers on any of the more expensive players on the roster. They got some interest in linebacker Deion Jones, then decided to restructure his contract and keep him. They’ve restructured Matt Ryan and left tackle Jake Matthews as well. Calls have come in on Jones too, but his deal hasn’t been reworked yet. What would it take to get Jones out of Atlanta? My guess is a first-round pick, or some equivalent. He’s 32, but he’s still shown he can play when healthy, and the three years left on his deal are reasonable ($15.3 million this year, $11.513 million in 2022 and $11.513 million in 2023). Now, if you look at the makeup of his contract, the Falcons would want to wait until after June 1 to actually execute any sort of deal (which would soften the cap blow). But a deal could be agreed to before then, and these sorts of ideas are always batted around during draft week. So it’ll be interesting to see if anything on Jones picks up in the coming days."

If the Falcons take Chase at No. 4, then the Bengals would likely select Oregon tackle Penei Sewell with the fifth pick.

Atlanta may also be willing to deal Jones and still take Pitts or a young quarterback that could sit and learn behind Matt Ryan, but this adds an interesting wrinkle to Sewell-Chase debate.

A trade involving Jones wouldn't be able to be finalized until June 2nd for salary cap purposes. That means the deal wouldn't include any picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

This could be something. It could be nothing. Welcome to draft week.

