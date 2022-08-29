CINCINNATI — Five Bengals players made ESPN's top 100 list ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Ja'Marr Chase (14), Joe Burrow (26), Trey Hendrickson (72), Tee Higgins (84) and Jessie Bates (93) made the cut.

Some may argue about where guys like Chase and Burrow are ranked, but what's even more surprising is who was left off the list.

Star running back Joe Mixon didn't make the cut. The 26-year-old ran for 1,205 yards last season and also had 314 receiving yards.

Seven backs made the cut: Jonathan Taylor, Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Aaron Jones, Dalvin Cook and Najee Harris made the list.

