Former Bengals Wide Receiver Mohamed Sanu Released By Dolphins

The veteran signed with Miami in July.

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals and Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was released by the Dolphins on Monday afternoon according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

The veteran signed with the team in July, reuniting with former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. 

Sanu, 32, has spent 10 seasons in the NFL. The Bengals took him in the third-round (83rd overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft. He had 152 receptions for 1,793 yards and 11 touchdowns in four seasons with Cincinnati. 

His most productive years came in Atlanta when he helped the Falcons win the NFC Championship. 

Sanu has also spent time in New England, San Francisco and Detroit. 

