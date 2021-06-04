Joe Burrow Near the Top of Latest Comeback Player of the Year Award Power Rankings

The 24-year-old is one of five players to make the list.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of many NFL stars trying to make a complete recovery after suffering a season-ending injury in 2020.

He's making his way back from a torn left ACL and MCL.

Burrow is working out and training with the team during OTAs, which is a good sign that he'll be ready for the start of the regular season in September.

The 24-year-old is second in Albert Breer's Comeback Player of the Year Power Rankings.

"Burrow, like some other guys leading this list, is coming back off a torn ACL. Unlike the others, Burrow plays a position where you can fairly easily manage around the aftereffects of such an injury," Breer wrote. "I’d bet on Burrow’s playing well, and he’s got some more help around him now, with Ja’Marr Chase and Jackson Carman drafted, and Riley Reiff signed."

Only Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is ahead of Burrow in the rankings. Nick Bosa (3), Carson Wentz (4) and Derwin James (5) also made the list.

There are odds on Burrow and Joe Mixon's chances of winning Comeback Player of the Year this season. The two Joe's missed 16 of a possible 32 games for the Bengals in 2020.

