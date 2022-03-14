Report: Larry Ogunjobi Agrees to Terms With Chicago Bears
CINCINNATI — Larry Ogunjobi is expected to sign with the Bears according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The 27-year-old spent the 2021 season in Cincinnati, finishing with 49 tackles and seven sacks in 16 games.
Ogunjobi will sign a three-year, $40.5 million deal with Chicago according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.
The Bengals wanted to retain him, but it would've been shocking to see them bring him back at the price. Ogunjobi's contract with the Bears includes more than $26 million guaranteed.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to Bengals Offensive Line
Bengals Agree to Terms With RG Alex Cappa
Bengals Tender OT Fred Johnson Ahead of Free Agency
Bills Release Daryl Williams, Veteran May Be Good Fit in Cincinnati
Bengals "Laser-Focused" on Upgrading Offensive Line
Free Agency Primer: Bengals Have Opportunity to Reach New Heights
Ryan Jensen is Returning to Tampa Bay
Bengals Considered "Team to Watch" in Potential La'el Collins Trade
Five Offensive Linemen the Bengals Should Target in Free Agency
Three Reasons Why Bengals Should Consider Trading for La'el Collins
Read More
Jim Breech Praises Evan McPherson, Says Joe Burrow Will Attract Free Agents
Analyzing the Free Agent Offensive Linemen That Fit Bengals' Offense Best
Larry Ogunjobi Expected to Have Strong Market in Free Agency
NFL Insider Says Bengals Will Sign Top Center
NFL Insider Believes Bengals Will Sign Multiple Proven Linemen in Free Agency
Former Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher Expected to Hit Free Agency
Bengals Reportedly Interested in Patriots' Star J.C. Jackson
Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati
Four Post-Combine Bengals Thoughts Including the O-Line and Bates' Future
Free Agents "Really Want" to Join Bengals and Play With Joe Burrow
Bengals Showing Interest in 49ers Guard Laken Tomlinson
Bengals Expected to Make "Serious" Push for Free Agent Center
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals