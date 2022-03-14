Skip to main content

Report: Larry Ogunjobi Agrees to Terms With Chicago Bears

The veteran is headed to Chicago.

CINCINNATI — Larry Ogunjobi is expected to sign with the Bears according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

The 27-year-old spent the 2021 season in Cincinnati, finishing with 49 tackles and seven sacks in 16 games. 

Ogunjobi will sign a three-year, $40.5 million deal with Chicago according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. 

The Bengals wanted to retain him, but it would've been shocking to see them bring him back at the price. Ogunjobi's contract with the Bears includes more than $26 million guaranteed. 

-----

