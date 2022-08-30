Skip to main content

It's Official: Raiders Waive Former First Round Pick Alex Leatherwood

He was the 17th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

CINCINNATI — The Raiders waived offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on Tuesday afternoon according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Alabama product was the 17th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. He made 17 starts for Las Vegas last season, but struggled as a rookie. 

The new regime decided to move on from Leatherwood. The Raiders are forced to take a $7.9 million cap hit this season to move on from the former first rounder. 

Las Vegas tried to trade him, but no one took the bait. Instead, the 23-year-old will become a free agent. 

The Bengals are one of the many teams that could be interested. Adding a former first round pick to their offensive line room may make sense, especially if they liked him during the pre-draft process last offseason.

