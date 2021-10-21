CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is off to an historic start to his NFL career.

The 21-year-old has 27 receptions for 553 yards and five touchdowns this season. He's one of just two players since 1992 to have 500 or more receiving yards, 40 or more targets and five touchdowns in his first six games.

The other player to meet that threshold was Hall of Famer Randy Moss. The legendary wide receiver praised Chase earlier this week.

"Look at how he plays the position. He wants to run after the catch. He's physical. He's not going to let one guy bring him down," Moss told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "That's a great skill set to have when you have all those intangibles being to make yourself complete. I think that's why he's having so much success."

Moss was on some of the most prolific offenses in NFL history, including a New England Patriots team that started 18-0 in 2007. He knows what it takes for a quarterback-receiver duo to be great and loves what he's seeing from Joe Burrow and Chase.

"They're making it look easy," Moss said. "When you look at the chemistry of 1-2 punches of Montana-Rice, Myself-Brady, Manning-Marvin Harrison, that's the type of company those guys can be in. They had success early before they got to this level and if they really want to zone in and continue to have success and start honing in on their offseasons and their camps and their training camps, the sky's the limit for this offense.

"They've already made history in college. It's not like Ja'Marr Chase is getting with Joe Burrow in his sixth or seventh or eighth year in the NFL or vice versa. Joe came in one year, Ja'Marr came in the next year. Keeping these guys together and keeping that magic happening … If they stay hungry and they just stayed focused, for those guys you're taking about five, 10 plus years together. That's magic."

Ravens Star Marlon Humphrey Praises Ja'Marr Chase

The Bengals hope Burrow and Chase can continue the magic this Sunday in Baltimore with first place in the AFC on the line.

Read Hobson's full piece that highlights Moss' comments about Chase here.

