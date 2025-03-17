Report: Bengals 'Working To Retain' Trey Hendrickson Following Deals For Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — More reports confirmed on Monday that Cincinnati is trying to retain Trey Hendrickson for years to come on a new deal after they inked Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins over the past week.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini and FOX Sports's Jordan Schultz gave further updates on Monday.
"Cincinnati is working to retain Trey Hendrickson and discussions are ongoing between the two sides," Russini posted on X. "The Bengals are attempting to do what many in the league thought difficult and keep — and pay — all three of their stars."
Schultz had a similar report.
"The Bengals, even after getting lucrative extensions done with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, still hope to do a deal with Trey Hendrickson despite granting him permission to seek a trade," Schultz posted on X. "It won’t be easy, but they are not giving up there. Joe Burrow publicly pushed for Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Mike Gesicki, and Trey Hendrickson to get paid. They’re three-fourths of the way there."
Hendrickson is set to make $16 million on the final year of his current contract. He has been seeking a trade, but no team is willing to pay him $30-plus million and meet Cincinnati's first-round pick trade requirements so far.
Alas, there is no clear edge-rushing replacement left on the free-agency board, so it would help Cincinnati's Super Bowl chances this season to figure out a contract with the mauler.
