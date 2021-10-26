    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steve Young Praises Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor, Believes Bengals Can Stay in First Place

    The 49ers legend is impressed with the Bengals.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals crushed the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday to move into first place in the AFC North

    Some may be surprised by Cincinnati's rise, but NFL legend Steve Young thinks that they can sustain this success all season long.

    "What we saw from the Cincinnati Bengals is replicable," Young said. "They can do this week after week after week. That was the most telling thing about yesterday, the coaching, the quarterback, the wide receivers."

    Not only did Young praise Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow. He went on to compare Ja'Marr Chase to a former NFL great.   

    "A faster, stronger Steve Smith," Young said. "I thought Steve Smith in his prime was uncoverable because of his size and speed and his strength and his body." 

    Don't look now, but national personalities are buying into Taylor, Burrow and the Bengals. Watch Young's comments in the video below. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

    Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year

    Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

    Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division

    Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records

    Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

    Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 32-Yard Touchdown to C.J. Uzomah

    All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Sunday's Game in Baltimore

    Ravens DC Praises Ja'Marr Chase Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Baltimore Ravens' Rushing Attack

    Former NFL QB Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

    Read More

    Film Breakdown: The Bengals' Offense is Improving

    Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch, Plus Clips of Hakeem Adeniji

    No, Logan Wilson Didn't Take a Shot at Lamar Jackson

    Richard Sherman Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

    Former NFL QB Breaks Down Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase Connection

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Blowout Win in Detroit

    Five Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

    Joe Burrow Joins Dan Marino in Record Books

    Three Down Look: Bengals Beat Lions In Detroit

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Lions 34-11

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Big Win Over Lions

    Watch: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Warmup

    Bengals Announce Inactives For Week 6

    Three Keys to Victory: Bengals at Lions

    Key Matchups: Breaking Down Bengals at Lions

    Week 6: All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions for Sunday's Game in Detroit

    Assessing Tre Flowers' Role in the Secondary

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Offense Has Gotten Off to a Hot Start

    Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks with head coach Zac Taylor during an official review in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Steve Young Praises Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor, Believes Bengals Can Stay in First Place

    17 seconds ago
    Sep 30, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor (left) greets Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) before their game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Shoots Down Rumors About USC Job

    1 hour ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) turns with a catch in the second quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Steve Young Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former NFL Great

    3 hours ago
    Ja'Marr Chase, Jimmy Smith, Baltimore Ravens
    News

    Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

    7 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Jackson Carman (79) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Jackson Carman Had One of the Biggest Plays in Sunday's Win Over Baltimore

    7 hours ago
    Randy Moss, Ja'Marr Chase
    News

    Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

    16 hours ago
    Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Flacco (7) hands off against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Jets Acquire Veteran Quarterback Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Bengals

    20 hours ago
    Ja'Marr Chase, Baltimore Ravens, C.J. Uzomah
    News

    Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Being in First Place

    22 hours ago