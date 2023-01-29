Potential Browns Free Agent Additions to Watch in Conference Championships

A look at some players who the Cleveland Browns could have interest in this upcoming free agency period. Each player will be playing for a chance in the Super Bowl today.

The Cleveland Browns window for any type of run is open over the next couple of years. If the team wants to show they can make the playoffs again and make a run, it's going to take some improvement. That improvement very well could come from a change in personnel.

Today we're taking a look at a few players who will be playing in the conference championships and for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Juan Thornhill (Chiefs)

Cleveland Browns have a question mark outside of Grant Delpit going forward. John Johnson III hasn't lived up to his dollar sign, the depth behind him in Ronnie Harrison Jr. is expected to walk. Cleveland could cut Johnson, but they'll need another safety ready to take over.

Thornhill may end up sticking with Kansas City, they should want to keep him. This season, Thornhill has made three interceptions, 71 tackles, and a sack. Thornhill has a solid grade of 67.1 from Pro Football Focus this year.

At 28 years old, Thornhill will be in search of a multi-year contract. Over his four seasons with the Chiefs, Thornhill has intercepted eight passes. At this point, Thornhill would provide an upgrade for the Browns.

Jessie Bates (Bengals)

If Cleveland wanted to spend more money than they are on JJ3, this would be the ideal candidate. Many expect the Bengals to let Bates walk for the sheer fact that they have guys like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and others to pay.

This season, Bates has bounced back after a mediocre year last year. Bates set a career-high in interceptions (4) while forcing a fumble and making 71 tackles.

It's not a sure thing that Bates gets away from Cincinnati, he's on the brink of making it to back-to-back Super Bowls, and it would be tough to leave. However, a duo of Delpit and Bates would be really fun.

Jerick McKinnon (Chiefs)

The Kareem Hunt days should be as good as over in Cleveland. He clearly showed he lost a step and the guy who once led the league in rushing is no longer around. Cleveland will need another running back to compliment Nick Chubb unless the team feels that Jerome Ford is ready for that, which we did not see during 2022.

McKinnon has been around for a bit after being a third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. After not having much of a role with Kansas City last season, he's carved one out this year. McKinnon has nearly 300 rushing yards at four yards per carry, but it's what he brings on the receiving side that gets you most excited.

Known as mainly a pass catcher out of the backfield, McKinnon has put up his best season with Patrick Mahomes this year. They may not be entitled to let him go for that reason. McKinnon has 512 yards receiving and nine touchdowns to go along with it. As a backup running back, you won't often find more production in that department.

McKinnon would nicely compliment Chubb, while giving Deshaun Watson another weapon.

Javon Hargrave (Eagles)

This would be a pipe dream, but if Hargrave somehow gets away from Philadelphia he will have three-fourths of the league after him. Hargrave had his best season as a pro with 11 sacks from the defensive interior this season. Sure, he's playing with the most talent he has on a defensive line.

Hargrave is a former Steelers draft pick in 2016 that has been with the Eagles for the last three. According to PFF, Hargrave graded out at 78.2 this season. Nearly to the Super Bowl, Hargrave is in a great spot. Cap space could be an issue with the Eagles, we'll see if they can give Hargrave a big contract.

